James relishing prospect of Kovac arrival

James Rodriguez says he is looking forward to working with Niko Kovac at FC Bayern Munchen next season, and hopes they share the same high ambitions.

Kovac was recently confirmed as the successor to Jupp Heynckes after agreeing a three-year contract with the 2017/18 Bundesliga champions.

The 46-year-old Croatian will vacate his post at Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season, and James expressed confidence that it could be a positive move for Bayern.

Despite being reinvigorated after switching into a deeper role under Heynckes since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, the Colombia international says he is happy to play wherever he’s directed as long it helps the team.

“I try to be an option for every coach, whether it’s in midfield or further forward,” the Real Madrid loanee told the official Bundesliga website.

“I always try to support my team-mates the best I can. The more I play, the more I feel I can give. That’s what I want, to always play!

“He’s [Kovac] a young coach and he has done well at Eintracht Frankfurt. I hope he comes here with a big desire to win titles. That’s what a big club always wants.”

The 26-year-old is on loan at the Allianz Arena until the end of the 2018/19 campaign at which point the Bavarian giants have an option to sign him on a permanent basis from Los Blancos.