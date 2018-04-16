Schalke go four clear of Dortmund

FC Schalke 04 firmed their grip on second position in the Bundesliga after beating closest challengers Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Schalke 2 Dortmund 0

Burki denies Schopf early on

Reus free-kick kept out by Fahrmann

Konoplyanka (50') puts Schalke ahead

Naldo (83') sealed win with free-kick

Match Summary

Second-half goals from Yevhen Konoplyanka and Naldo secured victory for the Royal Blues, who bounced back from a 3-2 defeat at struggling Hamburg last weekend to open up a four-point gap on third-placed Dortmund.

Full Report

Peter Stoger's side were disappointing on the day and they came under early pressure when Alessandro Schopf drew a smart save out of Roman Burki with a venomous strike on six minutes.

The hosts threatened again moments later as Amine Harit lined up a shot from distance that drifted wide of the right post, while Guido Burgstaller dragged an effort to the left of the target on 13 minutes.

Ralf Fahrmann was called into action for the first time on 24 minutes with a fine save to keep out Marco Reus' swerving free-kick, before Thilo Kehrer missed a good chance at the other end soon after when he failed to test Burki with a free header.

Konoplyanka had the beating of Burki on the stroke of half-time after cutting in from the left, but his strike flew inches past the far post.

Konoplyanka broke the deadlock just five minutes after the restart as he latched onto Daniel Caligiuri's pass in behind the defence and slotted past Burki.

Reus did manage to test Fahrmann on 67 minutes after Schalke survived a penalty appeal when Christian Pulisic went to ground, and the USA international fizzed a first-time shot over the bar four minutes later from the German's cross.

However, Dortmund conceded again seven minutes from time when Naldo drilled a low free-kick into the bottom-left corner of the net to seal an important win for Domenico Tedesco's men.