Bayern hit back over ‘outrageous’ Kovac claims

Bayern Munich have hit back in the war of words with Eintracht Frankfurt over the signing of coach Niko Kovac.

Bundesliga champions Bayern revealed on Friday that Kovac will take charge at the end of the season, when the short-term reign of Jupp Heynckes comes to an end.

However, that prompted an angry response from Frankfurt after sporting director Fredi Bobic, who claimed that the timing of the announcement was “unprofessional and lacking in respect” and could be damaging to the team’s form over the remainder of the season.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness responded emphatically after Bayern’s 5-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

“We deliberately didn’t say anything about it yesterday because we found the comments of Fredi Bobic to be quite outrageous,” he said.

“Firstly, we acted very professionally because we used a clause in the contract of Niko Kovac that he (Bobic) made. That’s very professional.

”Secondly, we thought for a long time about when we should tell the Frankfurters. We could have done it after the season, which would have been normal, but then we said we’d tell them as early as possible so they’d have a chance to find an alternative.

“If we’d said it in four weeks, we’d have had peace and the Frankfurters the trouble.”