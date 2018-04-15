Bayern come back to thump Monchengladbach

Recently re-crowned Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munchen came back from behind to cruise to a 5-1 win over VfL Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Drmic (9′) puts Gladbach ahead

Wagner (37′, 41′) turns the tide with a brace

Thiago (51′) & Alaba (67′) put the game beyond reach

Lewandowski (82′) puts the cherry on top

Match summary

Gladbach took a shock lead early on, but a Sandro Wagner brace sent Bayern into the half-time break ahead. The second half saw the hosts cruise to victory, with Thiago Alcantara, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski getting on the scoresheet and James Rodriguez hitting the post.

FULL TIME! @FCBayern 5-1 @borussia_en An early goal from the visitors was the wake-up call the Champions needed as the home side scored five unanswered goals in a resounding win!🙌 P. S. : Looking well, @Manuel_Neuer!👊#FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/zrZfzwW1Fo — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 14, 2018

Full report

Bayern was playing at the Allianz Arena for the first time since wrapping up the Bundesliga title, but their party was spoilt early on as Josip Drmic handed Gladbach a ninth-minute lead. His left-footed curler from inside the box found the bottom corner.

The hosts took control of the game thereafter, with Thomas Muller a persistent threat. His ball across the face of goal found Sandro Wagner, who finally levelled the match in the 37th minute, slotting into an empty net.

Wagner doubled up just four minutes later, with Muller the provider once again. The striker rose to meet his cross and headed past the diving Yann Sommer.

Sommer denied Wagner a hat-trick shortly after half-time, keeping out his shot from a cross. However, Thiago Alcantara netted on the rebound to double the lead.

51' GOAL!⚽️ 3-1 @FCBayern A brilliant save from @YannSommer1 denied Sandro Wagner a hattrick but @Thiago6 made no mistake in getting Bayern's third!#FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/GjwkYm60cn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 14, 2018

James Rodriguez, who was introduced at half-time in place of Muller, struck the post two minutes later with a low shot after getting on the end of David Alaba’s cross.

Alaba may have narrowly been denied that assist, but he got on the scoresheet in the 67th minute, cutting inside and curling a long-range screamer into the bottom corner.

Robert Lewandowski replaced Wagner in the 70th minute and took just 12 minutes to get on the scoresheet himself. He put the icing on the cake, bringing down a Joshua Kimmich cross and nestling the ball into the bottom corner with his right foot.