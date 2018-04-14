Bayern promise not to relax after Bundesliga triumph

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes says his team still have the appetite for winning matches in the Bundesliga, despite already securing the league title.

Bayern are set to take on VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday evening which will be the 100th time the two teams have faced one another in Germany’s top flight.

The Bavarians have only faced Hamburger SV (106) and Werder Bremen (104) more times since the division was founded in 1963.

Nonetheless, Heynckes says he is looking forward to facing Gladbach as he enjoyed success there as a player from 1963 until 1967, as well as from 1970 until 1978.

In a prolific career mainly spent with Die Fohlen, he banged in 323 goals in 479 appearances. Speaking ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena, the 72-year-old told the club’s official website: “I had beautiful years at Borussia, and I’ve been a decisive player in the club’s history.

He concluded about facing the Dieter Hecking-coached side for the last time before going into retirement at the end of the campaign, he added: “(My) very last match against Mönchengladbach is special of course. (But we have) big ambitions to win the match. (We) won’t ease off in the league.”