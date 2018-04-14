Bobic slams Bayern for Kovac ‘leak’

Eintracht Frankfurt director of football Fredi Bobic has lambasted FC Bayern München for allegedly leaking news of Niko Kovac’s appointment as Jupp Heynckes’ successor prematurely.

Frankfurt coach Kovac, who played for Bayern between 2001 and 2003, was confirmed as the Bavarian side’s next boss on Friday. The day prior to this, reports of his appointment had been circulating, which irked Bobic.

“The timing is unfortunate, and the fact information has leaked to the public — certainly not from Frankfurt, but from Munich — is disrespectful, unprofessional,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“We have a very important match tomorrow in Leverkusen and next week in the cup against Schalke, which should actually be the topics today.

“The procedure, I think, is extremely questionable, as I said before. Bayern have thought of themselves and not for a second about Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Frankfurt, who lie fifth on the Bundesliga log, are hoping to secure European football for next season. Although Kovac has turned them into one of Germany’s leading clubs, they remain some way behind Bayern, who have already wrapped up this season’s league title.