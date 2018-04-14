Hamburg announce deal for Bates

Hamburger SV have started to build towards the future after confirming the capture of young defender David Bates on a four-year deal from Rangers.

The 21-year-old will be heading to Germany in the off-season, having completed his medical in Hamburg on Friday ahead of finalising a pre-contract agreement.

Bates joined the Light Blues in August 2016 from hometown club Raith Rovers, initially on loan before making the move permanent during the January 2017 transfer window.

The Scot has featured in Europe for the Glasgow giants this season, playing both legs of their Europa League first qualifying round tie against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

But the centre-back has decided to continue his development in the Bundesliga, with his Ibrox contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

HSV head of recruitment Johannes Spors told the club’s official website: “David brings a mixture of size, speed, mentality and responsibility which is key at the back and will do Hamburg the world of good.

“He’s a down-to-earth guy who wants to develop and will work hard to do so.”