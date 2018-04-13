Preview: Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

The battle for second position in the Bundesliga will heat up on Sunday when Schalke host Borussia Dortmund in the Rivierderby.

Bundesliga

15 April 2018

Gameweek 30

Kick-off: 21H30 HKT

Venue: Veltins-Arena

Referee: M. Grafe

Assistants: G. Kleve, M. Sinn

Fourth official: R. Schroder

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Schalke 92 31 29 32

Dortmund 92 32 29 31

Previous encounter

Dortmund 4-4 Schalke 25/11/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: P. Aubameyang (12′), B. Stambouli (OG 18′), M. Gotze (20′), R. Guerreiro (25′)

Schalke goalscorers: G. Burgstaller (61′), A. Harit (65′), D. Caligiuri (86′), Naldo (90’+4)

Players to watch

Guido Burgstaller has been the most prolific goalscorer for Schalke this season. The Austrian striker has bagged 12 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions, while also providing five assists.

Dortmund will be looking at Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi to continue his great form in front of goal. The Belgian striker has netted nine goals in only 13 appearances and was also on the scoresheet against Hamburg last time out.

Team form and manager quotes

The Royal Blues will be aiming to get back on the winning trail after suffering a 3-2 defeat at Hamburg in their last Bundesliga clash – their first loss in seven games and followed six consecutive victories.

Domenico Tedesco’s side have a one-point lead over Dortmund and are looking to claim their first runners-up finish in the league since 2010.

Tedesco told the press: “I often read or hear that the Dortmund are in crisis. Well, I have to say, if you lose only one of 14 Bundesliga games under a new coach, you are far from a crisis.”

On his opposite number, Tedesco added: “At this point I would like to support Peter Stoger, who took over in a difficult phase in Dortmund and stabilized the club very well.”

Meanwhile, BVB will be hoping to build on their 3-0 thrashing of Stuttgart most recently. Christian Pulisic, Michy Batshuayi and Maximilian Philipp all found the back of the net.

The victory was a timely one for Peter Stoger’s men as they came into the Hamburg game on the back of a humiliating 6-0 defeat to league champions Bayern Munich. They have, however, lost only twice in their last 16 games across all competitions.

Speaking after the win over Hamburg, Stoger told the club’s official website: “It was very difficult for us because the opposition believed in themselves.

“We, on the other hand, did not find the optimal solutions. So that’s why we were slightly lucky to go in 1-0 ahead at the interval. In the changing rooms, we then discussed what needed to change.

“After the break, we then started to do a lot of things much better, we’re very happy with that. It wasn’t easy to deal with the situation after the defeat in Munich. But the way we played in the second half was really good.”

Team news

Schalke are expected to be without centre-back Matija Nastasic, who is suspended.

Dortmund are missing injured trio Sebastian Rode, Shinji Kagawa and Raphael Guerreiro.