Kovac confirmed as Heynckes’ successor at Bayern

FC Bayern München have confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Niko Kovac will take charge of the Bundesliga champions next season on a three-year deal.

The Croatian, who played for the Bavarian giants from 2001 to 2003, will take over from Jupp Heynckes during the off-season, and will be joined by his brother, Robert, as assistant coach at the Allianz Arena.

💬 #Heynckes on Kovač: "I've read his biography and it's very positive. He is working with many different types of player with varying nationalities in Frankfurt, and he's doing a wonderful job. He is no doubt predestined to coach #FCBayern." pic.twitter.com/rV7rJ94tDf — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

Bayern had reportedly tried to persuade Heynckes to stay on board, but the 72-year-old said he was not interested in continuing his tenure beyond the current campaign.

Despite Kovac's relative inexperience with both Frankfurt and Croatia, he already has an impressive resume. After taking over at the Commerzbank-Arena in March 2016, the 46-year-old guided the Eagles from relegation to the DFB-Pokal final the following year.

💬 More from #Heynckes on Kovač: "He is hard-working, innovative, eloquent, and lives for football. He is a good man manager too. I believe #FCBayern have made a great decision bringing him in." pic.twitter.com/zqC08aegOr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told the media: "Niko was a player at Bayern, he knows the characters and the structures and the DNA of the club very well.

"We are convinced that he is the right coach for the future of Bayern."