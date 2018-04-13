Preview: FC Bayern München v VfL Borussia Monchengladbach

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München are likely to rest key players for the visit of VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, with the title already secured.

Bundesliga

15 April 2018

Gameweek 30

Kick-off: 00H30 HKT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: R. Kampka

Assistants: R. Kempter, B. Kempkes

Fourth official: R. Foltyn

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 102 50 29 23

Gladbach 102 23 29 50

Previous encounter:

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munchen 25/11/17 (Bundesliga)

Monchengladbach goalscorers: T. Hazard (pen 39′), M. Ginter (44′)

Bayern goalscorers: A. Vidal (74′)

Players to watch:

Bayern is expected to give Sandro Wagner a start to give Robert Lewandowski a rest. The 30-year-old striker has only made 11 appearances in all competitions this season but has done well to score six goals and will be a big threat.

Thorgan Hazard leads the goalscoring charts for Gladbach this season. The Belgian winger has made 32 appearances in all competitions and has netted 10 goals, while also providing eight assists.

Team form and manager quotes:

Die Roten clinched their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title last weekend with a 4-1 victory at Augsburg and followed it up by drawing 0-0 with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League to secure their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win.

The Bavarians are still on track for a treble as they also have the DFB Pokal semi-finals coming up on Tuesday when they will travel to Bayer Leverkusen, which could result in manager Jupp Heynckes resting his key players against Gladbach.

💬 Team news from #Heynckes ahead of #FCBBMG: "@ArjenRobben suffered a painful bruise on his knee against Sevilla and so hasn't trained today. I'll have to see how he is for tomorrow. If he can play, he'll start." pic.twitter.com/415udeCe72 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

“I have great ambitions to win tomorrow, I had great years as a player and coach, and tomorrow is my final game against Gladbach,” Heynckes told his press conference. The 72-year-old won four Bundesliga titles with the Foals in the 1970s, when he played as a striker.

Meanwhile, Dieter Hecking’s side is still in the hunt for a Europa League spot and will be determined to do the double over Bayern, having beaten them 2-1 at home in November. They are also three games unbeaten coming into this clash.

In their last three outings, Gladbach drew with Hoffenheim and Mainz before a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin. They trail sixth-placed RB Leipzig, who sit in the final Europa League spot, by six points.

When asked about the season thus far, Hecking told his press conference: “If you see our problems, then you have to actually speak of a normal season.

#Hecking: "I think we can look forward to facing @FCBayernEN. It'll be tough but we'll give our all to win the game." #FCBBMG #fohlenelf pic.twitter.com/BoETzrcJQz — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 12, 2018

“When we had the greatest stability in terms of personnel, between the seventh and 13th round, we played best. The victory against Bayern in the first round was the pinnacle of this phase. There you have seen what we are capable of.

“For me, that’s the deciding factor: if we do not have nearly the full amount of power available for months, we can not expect to exceed our goals. Of course, there were games that were not good. But we certainly lost some because of the lack of quality.”

Team news:

Bayern will be missing Manuel Neuer, Arturo Vidal and Kingsley Coman, while Robert Lewandowski is likely to be rested.

Gladbach is expected to be without Mamadou Doucoure, Lars Stindl, Julio Villalba and Patrick Herrmann.