Sane opts out of Hannover contract

Senegalese defender Salif Sane has decided to leave Hannover 96 at the end of the season by activating the opt-out clause in his contract.

The towering centre-back joined Hannover from AS Nancy in 2013 and has since racked up 131 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals.

Sane’s current contract still has two years left to run, but the 27-year-old is looking for a new challenge and will join an unnamed club at the end of the season.

“Salif Sane will not play for Hannover 96 in the coming season,” a Hannover statement read.

“His big dream is to play again Champions League – and he gets the opportunity in the upcoming season.

“He makes use of his opt-out clause, although it is not yet possible to officially announce which club he will change to.”

Sane also confirmed the decision via a video, saying: “I can confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. I’ve had a fantastic time here.

“I’m grateful to all and Hannover will forever stay with me. But before I leave I’m committed to defending the club colours and I thank everyone for the love these past years.”