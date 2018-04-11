Nagelsmann shrugs off Bayern link

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann says he will most likely stay at the Bundesliga club until at least 2019, amidst reports linking him with a move to FC Bayern München.

Die Roten are expected to reveal interim manager Jupp Heynckes' replacement at the end of April, with Nagelsmann touted as one of the favourites.

However, the 30-year-old has played down the rumours, insisting that he is enjoying his time at Hoffenheim and is happy to continue for at least another season before moving on.

"I signed a contract, which is valid until 2021 and has a release clause for 2019, with the intention of staying here – at the very least until 2019," Nagelsmann told Playboy magazine.

"Of course you think about it if there's interest, but Hoffenheim is not a bad place to be."

"I'm enjoying life, but it's always a question of financial security," he added.

"If possible, the dream is to do something else with my life by the time I turn 40 or 50, something that's away from the football pitch."