Goretzka: I’m going to miss the Rivierderby

FC Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka admits he is going to miss the local rivalry with Borussia Dortmund when he leaves for FC Bayern München at the end of the season.

The Royal Blues are preparing to host the Revierderby against Dortmund on Sunday, which will be the last time Goretzka takes part in the highly-anticipated clash.

The 23-year-old, who will join Die Roten on a free transfer in July, has always relished the rivalry with Dortmund and will miss the atmosphere of the local derby.

“I’m really looking forward to it and will try to do everything we can to win on Sunday,” he told RevierSport.

“There is only one such game in Germany, and that’s just Schalke against Dortmund. I will not experience that [when I leave].

“I will miss the derby because I love such games. When you experience such emotionally charged games, you play football.

“I think the situation in the table for the derby is completely irrelevant. This is always a game on knife’s edge. It is always fiercely contested. It will be the same on Sunday.”