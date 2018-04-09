Heynckes: No time to enjoy Bundesliga title

FC Bayern Munchen manager Jupp Heynckes didn’t take time to celebrate the Bundesliga title but instead shifted his focus to his team’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

The German giants secured their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday when they eased past Augsburg 4-1, but instead of celebrating after the game, Heynckes moved on to the next challenge.

“I came to the hotel around 8:30pm and unpacked my suitcase so you can be champion and go to the hotel room – you just cannot enjoy it at this stage,” he told Kicker.

“It would be a sensation if we won the Champions League. We must work together optimally, without any egos.

“Given the situation in October, winning the title is a fantastic job for all involved, and after this season, this championship is exceptional and worthy of praise.”

Bayern have a 2-1 lead over Champions League quarter-final opponents Sevilla, after the first-leg clash in Spain, and will host the second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.