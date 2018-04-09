Sahin: Dortmund players must be evaluated

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has urged the club to hold on to their best players but added that the current squad also needs to be evaluated.

The BVB bounced back from their humiliating 6-0 defeat to FC Bayern München by thrashing VfB Stuttgart 3-0 on Sunday, opening up a five-point lead over fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and fifth-placed RB Leipzig in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot.

The 29-year-old is eager to keep the club’s best players together to build for next season, but also admitted that the same players must take the blame for not playing as well as they should have this campaign.

“We can’t do any transfers, can’t throw out any players, and can’t allow a player three weeks to find his best form,” Sahin told Sky.

“We need every single one, and that’s also my plea to everyone meaning well for Borussia: We need them, we need the stadium, we need everyone to reach our goals.

“Once the season’s over, you need an uncompromising analysis of the situation. And we the players will be on top of the list.”