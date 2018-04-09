Is the Bundesliga a one-team league?

German giants Bayern Munich have just won their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title, with five matches to spare.

Among Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues (the top flights in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) it’s the best performance by a team, unless Juventus win Serie A this season, which would take their run of consecutive titles to seven.

As a result, critics have dismissed the Bundesliga as a boring, one-team league, but is that still really the case? We examine both sides of the argument.

Yes, the Bundesliga has become boring.

Bayern have won six championships under four different managers. Current manager Jupp Heynckes began the run in 2011, then was replaced by Pep Guardiola for four seasons. Carlo Ancelotti then managed them for a season, before Heynckes returned to the Allianz Arena this season after the Italian was sacked, following Bayern’s infamous 3-0 loss against PSG. No team in any league can claim a hegemonic run at the top with such turnover of coaches at this level. For comparison, Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri have coached Juventus in their current six-title romp. It looks like whoever is leading Bayern, they always find a way to win the league.

In this six-season streak, Bayern have won the Bundesliga by an average margin of 16.5 points. That translates to a margin of more than 5 wins per campaign. Robert Lewandoski, team captain Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben have been the core that have led Bayern to new heights. Lewandonski is the runaway leader in the Bundesliga scoring charts after netting 26 goals.

If you turn back the Bundesliga’s history pages, Bayern have finished in the top three in all but one of the past 19 seasons. Even the likes of Manchester United would be envious of such domination. By comparison, United have been out of the top three for the past four seasons.

In this six season championship run, Bayern have won the Champions League once, been in the final two other times, and won the German Cup twice.

No, Bayern have stiff opposition.

Borussia Dortmund have emerged as Bayern’s most formidable foe in the past few decades. So much so that in the 1990s, the Dortmund-Bayern fixture was tagged as Der Klassiker. Dortmund fell into hard times by the start of the 2000s, but the Black and Yellows have seen a revival lately.

Aside from Dortmund, new kids on the block RB Leipzig emerged as another club to challenge Bayern’s supremacy. In their maiden Bundesliga season, Leipzig kept in step with Bayern, until fading away in the final stretch.

Leipzig weren’t able to capitalise on their first season in the Bundesliga though and have regressed. Apart from Bayern, German clubs have been operating on limited budgets in the transfer market. The other German clubs would have to step up in the money game if they want to win against Bayern. It seems though that they would be content with a top four finish, and the Champions League ticket that goes with it.

Is it this complacency that’s leading to Bayern’s domination? It’s been an off-year from Dortmund and Leipzig, and old-timers such FC Schalke 04 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen seem to be on track for a return to dominance next season. We’ll see if any of these teams can challenge Bayern’s aspirations for a seventh successive title.