Dortmund return to winning ways

Borussia Dortmund bolstered their hopes of a top-two finish in the Bundesliga after claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Gomez and Gentner miss early chances

Pulisic (38′) catches out Zieler with cross

Batshuayi (48′) pounces from close range

Philipp (59′) scores at second attempt

Gomez (85′) hits the crossbar

Match Summary

BVB were looking to bounce back from the 6-0 thrashing at the hands of champions Bayern Munich last weekend, and they got the job done in front of their home fans.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring on 38 minutes and Michy Batshuayi added a second three minutes after the restart before Maximilian Philipp sealed the win in the 59th minute.

FT @BVB 3-0 @VfB_int Dortmund started slowly but gradually improved and scored the goals to secure an important victory.#BVBVFB pic.twitter.com/Lu9HZ7eoS4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 8, 2018

Full Report

The visitors made the better start, however, and Mario Gomez had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock on 26 minutes when he headed wide from a free-kick.

Christian Gentner went close again for the Reds as he fired across the face of goal with the game approaching the half-hour mark.

Instead, it was Peter Stoger’s side that made the breakthrough on 38 minutes, although there was an element of fortune to the opener as Pulisic’s cross-shot from the right looped over Ron-Robert Zieler in off the left post.

Marco Reus threatened to double their lead two minutes later as he latched onto Nuri Sahin’s lob and fired wide on the volley, but Dortmund didn’t have to wait much longer for their second goal.

Batshuayi combined nicely with Mahmoud Dahoud and Sahin to convert the Turkish midfielder’s cut-back just three minutes into the second half for his fourth goal in as many league matches.

The fight seemed to go from the Swabians and Philipp wrapped up the scoring on 59 minutes. The German reacted quickest to poke the ball home on the rebound after Zieler had saved his initial shot.

Zieler did better to prevent Pulisic from an angle in the closing stages, while Tayfun Korkut’s men were denied by the woodwork with five minutes remaining as Gomez struck the crossbar with an effort from range.