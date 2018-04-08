Rummenigge open to Robben and Ribery stay

FC Bayern München chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club could offer contract extensions to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The Bundesliga giants claimed their 28th domestic league title with their 4-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Robben was on target in the match, alongside goals from Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez and Sandro Wagner.

Niklas Sule had kicked off proceedings with an own-goal early on.

After the match, an ecstatic Rummenigge said the could would look at extending both player’s deals, that expire at the end of the season.

He told SportBild: “There is not much to say against an extension.”

The 34-year-old Robben, however, admitted he would be open to a move.

He said: “It could be – everything is possible. That’s why you have to try to enjoy it. It’s not always easy, of course, because you have to plan as well.

“I have to think about it, too. But the only thing that matters to me right now is this last month of the season.”

Up next for Bayern is a Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Sevilla on Wednesday. They hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg clash last week.