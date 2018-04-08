Heynckes hails magnificent Bayern

Jupp Heynckes says each and every member at FC Bayern München had a part to play in their sensational Bundesliga success this season.

The German giants claimed their 28th domestic league title with five games to spare, beating FC Augsburg 4-1 at the WWK Arena.

Niklas Sule kicked off proceedings with an own-goal on 18 minutes before Corentin Tolisso (32'), James Rodriguez (38'), Arjen Robben (62') and Sandro Wagner (87') all weighed in with goals.

Following the tie, Heynckes offered praise to all of the Bayern family for their part in the club's success.

He told the club's official website: "The coach is responsible for the big picture, but first and foremost the players are the protagonists.

"I have a very well-functioning coaching team, everyone's doing an outstanding job. Everyone played their part in the success.

"We raised a glass to good music in the dressing room. Everyone can be pleased, it's magnificent."

A beaming Heynckes, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti with the club not performing at its best earlier this campaign, also had praise for the former manager.

"It was the highlight of my career when I was a player. I'd like to send my regards to Italy, to Carlo Ancelotti. He guided the team at the beginning of the season, warm congratulations on winning the championship title. He's not only a great coach but also a great person."

Robben, who scored Bayern's third goal of the afternoon, and has now won seven league titles with the club, added: "It's always nice. We turned in a focused performance today, especially after going one down.

"People from outside always say we have to win the title, but it's up to us to achieve it. There are no presents in the Bundesliga. A huge compliment to the team. We have to enjoy it but stay focused on football."