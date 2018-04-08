Bayern crowned champions

FC Bayern Munchen were crowned Bundesliga champions for a record-extending 28th time as they beat FC Augsburg 4-1 in Saturday’s clash at the WWK Arena.

Augsburg 1 Bayern 4

Sule scores own-goal and Tolisso levels

Rodriguez gets second

Robben adds third

Wagner heads home fourth

Match summary

The home team started well and took a 1-0 lead through Niklas Sule’s own-goal. Corentin Tolisso leveled matters before James Rodriguez got the second.

In the second half Arjen Robben netted a third before Sandro Wagner completed the scoring at the death.

Full report

Augsburg started the contest brightly and came close in the fifth minute after forcing Bayern to lose possession in midfield. Michael Gregoritsch fed the turnover ball to Caiuby, who fired narrowly wide of the post from inside the penalty area.

Soon after Philipp Max hit the post but a late offside flag ruled out his attempt. Nonetheless, in the 18th minute the hosts took the advantage after an own-goal from Sule.

After Jerome Boateng gifted possession to Sergio Cordova, the Venezuela striker raced through on goal only to see his strike saved by Sven Ulreich, but the rebound hit Sule and bounced into the net.

Bayern were not their usual fluent self although they did make their class count with an equaliser just after the half-an-hour mark. After a good passing move, Tolisso was on hand to head home Joshua Kimmich’s cross from six yards.

The away outfit suddenly had the ascendancy and in the 35th minute goalkeeper Marwin Hitz had to make a superb reaction save from Kimmich’s close-range header. The player was picked out by Rafinha’s excellent delivery and he should have done better.

Nonetheless, Bayern did hit the front in the 38th minute through Rodriguez. Following good combination play between the lively Kimmich and Robben down the right, Juan Bernat was picked out and his cross found the Colombia star.

From eight yards out, Rodriguez produced a composed low finish beyond Hitz. After the break, the action was more subdued although the visitors were starting to gain the upper hand as the second stanza went on.

In the 62nd minute a third goal arrived from Robben after a goalmouth scramble. From Kimmich’s free-kick on the right, Hitz partly punched clear but Sule and Rodriguez worked the rebound smartly to the Dutch veteran, and he blasted in a bouncing effort from the right-hand side of the area.

Three minutes later Ausgburg nearly pulled one back as Koo Ja-Cheol headed inches wide from Daniel Baier’s cross. Not long afterwards Robben forced a diving stop from Hitz as Jupp Heyncke’s men went in search of a fourth.

It would duly arrive just before the end as Wagner put the icing on the cake. From Sebastian Rudy’s accurate corner, he powered home a downward header from six yards out to make it 4-1.