Preview: FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München

League leaders FC Bayern München have the opportunity to secure their 28th Bundesliga title with a win at struggling FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Date: 7 April 2018

Match Day 29

Kick-off: 21H30 HKT

Venue: WWK Arena

Referee: M. Schmidt

Assistants: F. Assmuth, T. Gorniak

Fourth official: M. Fritz

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Augsburg 16 2 0 14

Bayern Munich 16 14 0 2

Previous encounter:

Bayern Munich 3-0 Augsburg 18/11/17 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorers: A. Vidal (31′), R. Lewandowski (38′, 49′)

Players to watch:

The home team will be looking towards striker Michael Gregoritsch to provide some inspiration in the final third. The 23-year-old has bagged 11 goals and provided four assists across all competitions this season, with Norwegian striker Alfred Finnbogason also netting 11 goals.

Robert Lewandowski remains Bayern’s most lethal weapon this season. The highly-rated Polish striker has scored 35 goals in 39 games across all competitions and netted a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Dortmund last weekend.

Team form and manager quotes:

Hosts Augsburg has been on the decline of late, managing only one win in their last seven Bundesliga encounters. The poor run has seen Manuel Baum’s charges drop from seventh to 10th in the standings.

The Fuggerstadter come into the clash after a 3-1 defeat to Werder Bremen followed by a goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen. They currently sit 10 points clear of the bottom three, and a victory could see them jump up to eighth position in the table.

#Baum: "I have a huge amount of respect for what #Jupp Heynckes and his coaching staff are doing. They're still in with a big chance of winning the treble – hats off!" #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/nZGCN1SYu6 — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) April 5, 2018

“Whether they can celebrate the championship here with us, I do not care,” said Augsburg manager Manuel Baum. “We have to put our foot on the gas again, for the fans.”

Meanwhile, Die Roten are flying high after their recent 2-1 victory away at Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday. They are set to host Sevilla in the second leg next week and will no doubt be hoping to take some momentum into the game with a win over Augsburg.

A victory for manager Jupp Heynckes’ charges will see them clinch their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title. They enjoy a 17-point lead over second-placed FC Schalke, with only six games left in the domestic campaign.

“I think the team and the coaching team showed a very good reaction after the change of coach,” Heynckes told his press conference when asked about Bayern’s success in the league this season.

“To become a German Champion is, therefore, a great success. Some people did not believe it, even in our camp.”

Team news:

Augsburg could be missing centre-back Kevin Danso, while full-back Raphael Framberger is out with an ankle injury.

Bayern still has doubts over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s fitness, while Kingsley Coman is also sidelined with an ankle problem.