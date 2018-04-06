Hummels eager to lift Bundesliga trophy

FC Bayern München defender Mats Hummels is determined to secure the club’s sixth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday when the league leaders take on FC Augsburg.

Jupp Heynckes’ side have a 17-point lead over second-placed Schalke with six games left to play, which means a victory over their Bavarian rivals would clinch another championship.

Hummels is eager to win his fifth winners’ medal, and his third with Bayern, but wants to do it on their own terms and not because other teams dropped points.

“We want to maintain our rhythm,” the Germany international told the club’s official website. “The logical result would be to lift the league title.

“That’s obviously what we’re aiming for. We definitely want to seal it on Saturday, preferably it will be down to us.”