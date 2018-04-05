Manuel Neuer resumes goalkeeper training for Bayern

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was able to complete a light session of dedicated goalkeeper training after spending over six months without kicking a ball due to a foot injury.

Earlier this week the 32-year-old took another step forward in his recovery by undertaking a light running session in his boots.

It was his first meaningful training session since he suffered a recurrence of a foot injury in September 2017. The Bundesliga’s official website said at the time: “On Easter Monday, the Germany number one went one step further as he put on football boots for the first time in more than half-a-year.”

Recently the Bavarians’ long established number one expressed optimism he could make a return to playing for the club again in 2017/18, with his ultimate aim to be selected for Germany at the World Cup during June and July.

It seems he is well on course to achieving his objectives as he completed some goalkeeping drills at the Säbener Strasse training centre.

Bayern’s official website said: “For the first time in more than six months, Manuel Neuer has completed a light session of dedicated goalkeeping training and confidently beat away shots at his goal.

“The Germany custodian has been out of action with a fractured metatarsal since September last year. The FCB number 1 resumed running last Tuesday – and now he’s back on the ball.”