Brandt pens new Leverkusen deal

Bayer 04 Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract extension with the Bundesliga outfit.

The 21-year-old was previously linked with moves to FC Bayern München and Liverpool but has committed himself to an extension that ties him to Leverkusen until 2021.

“I feel totally comfortable and I see something super big growing here,” Brandt told his club’s official website.

“This has recently been shown to me by the recent contract renewals of Jonathan Tah and Lars Bender.

“The two of them, just like me, are convinced they can achieve something with this team.”

The former VfL Wolfsburg youth player has made 32 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.