Neuer inches closer to full Bayern return

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was able to train in his football boots for the first time in over six months earlier this week, as his recovery from a foot injury intensifies.

The 32-year-old was able to jog in running shoes last week at Bayern’s Säbener Strasse training centre but has this week taken another step forward by undertaking a light session in his boots.

It was his first meaningful training session since he suffered a recurrence of a foot injury in September 2017. The Bundesliga’s official website said: “On Easter Monday, the Germany number one went one step further as he put on football boots for the first time in more than half-a-year.

“It was to enjoy a light training session in the Munich sunshine while his team-mates jetted off to Spain for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla FC.”

Recently the experienced German shot-stopper expressed optimism he could make a return to playing for the Bavarians, with his ultimate goal being to be selected for Die Mannschaft for the World Cup in June and July.

Speaking to the league’s official website, he said: “My aim is to play a few games again for Bayern, but the important thing is nobody is putting me under any pressure.

“They’re giving me all the time in the world, albeit hoping to see me back on the field again soon. Getting back into the national team with a few games under my belt is my objective.”