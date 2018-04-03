Rummenigge: No hurry to tie up James

FC Bayern Munchen chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is happy with the progress made by Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez, but insists they will not rush into a permanent transfer.

The Colombia international reunited with former Real manager Carlo Ancelotti in the off-season when he joined the Reds on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos.

James struggled to make an impact under Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena, but has impressed since Jupp Heynckes replaced the Italian at the helm in October.

The 26-year-old scored once and registered two assists in the 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, and Rummenigge is pleased to see him making strides at Bayern.

But commenting on speculation that the champions of Germany are ready to make James’ move permanent, he said: “There is no hurry.

“We have very clear conditions in terms of the contract. We have a two-year loan deal and then a purchase option of 42 million [euros] that we will have to take up.

“We are completely happy with his development, especially since Jupp Heynckes became coach. He is a very, very good transfer and I have to congratulate Carlo Ancelotti again for that.”