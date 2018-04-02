Hummels: It’s clear why Heynckes is successful

FC Bayern München defender Mats Hummels has praised manager Jupp Heynckes for his work at the club this season, comparing him to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Hummels played under Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund and despite Heynckes being more low-key in his management of players, the centre-back sees similarities in the effectiveness of their contrasting approaches.

“[Heynckes] sees the things when they are not working out on the pitch,” Hummels said, according to the official Bundesliga website.

“He talks about it afterwards and tries to change it. You can see why he has been successful. He is quieter than Klopp but not as quiet as you may think. He is not loud but he is direct.

“You can say it loud, you can say it quietly…what matters is that the things you say make sense. We have to be at our peak. It feels like we have been there, from time to time, but not for weeks and months.”

When asked about Die Roten’s UEFA Champions League campaign, which will see them clash with Sevilla in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, Hummels made it clear he is determined to win the silverware.

He added: “[I want] the biggest trophy in club football. It’s the hardest competition there is. We want to win it.”