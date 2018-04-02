Matchday 28: Four talking points

Leaders FC Bayern Munchen showed no signs of rust following their return from the international break as they moved closer to a sixth successive Bundesliga title.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at Bayern’s latest demolition job and other Bundesliga talking points.

Bayern back to their bullying best

If ever there were any doubts about how serious Bayern Munich were about clinching the title in style following their pre-international break defeat to RB Leipzig then they were dismissed in the most emphatic fashion on Saturday with Bayern’s 6-0 trouncing of Borussia Dortmund.

Der Klassiker quickly turned into ‘Der Walkover’ as Bayern completely outclassed their rivals, racing into a five-goal lead by half-time thanks to an inspired performance from James Rodriguez. The Colombian scored once and set up two more goals to give Bayern officials another reminder why they should go all out to secure him=s services from Real Madrid as soon as possible.

With Bayern in this kind of mood it is not at all stretching it to suggest that a remarkable repeat of the 2012/12 league, cup and Champions League treble under Jupp Heynckes could be on the cards. A remarkable feat considering the situation when he arrived just 19 games ago.

Hoffenheim back in the hunt

Bayern were not the only team to hit their opponents for six at the weekend, although TVG 1899 Hoffenheim’s victims were hardly the same quality as Bayern’s.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side put themselves firmly back in the hunt for a European place with a thumping 6-0 win over lowly FC Koln that saw them narrow the gap to fourth place and a Champions League spot to just four points. With four goals in his last four appearances, loanee Serge Gnabry is hitting form at just the right time for Nagelsmann, while Mark Uth’s return to goalscoring form was also welcome.

Hoffenheim’s European ambitions face a sterner test in their next three games as they face two rivals in Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig. Pass those exams and a place in Europe next season may just be within reach.

Kovac coaxing the best out of Boateng

Niko Kovac has proved himself quite an adept coach during his two years at Frankfurt. Since saving the Eagles from relegation in his first few months, he has slowly turned them into a top-half side and now contenders for a European place.

He has done so well that many, including former German captain Lothar Matthaeus, are tipping him to become the next Bayern Munich coach. While that may prove a bridge too far for the time being, one of his more impressive coaching achievements has to be getting the best out of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Journeyman Boateng has always had talent – you don’t play for the number of top clubs he has without it – but he has also had trouble settling. For now, it seems the less famous half-brother of Jerome is fully settled and happy at Frankfurt, while producing the goals and assists we know he is capable of – his back-heeled assist for Luka Jovic’s goal at the weekend was simply outstanding. Boateng and Kovac will be hoping that long may it continue.

Kohfeldt deserves an award

Another manager who deserves plaudits is Florian Kohfeldt over at Werder Bremen, whose side look to have already secured their Bundesliga status for next year after beating Frankfurt 2-1 on Sunday. With 36 points, Bremen are now a full 10 points above the relegation playoff zone and well on their way to a comfortable mid-table finish.

Werder's home record under Florian Kohfeldt: ✅✅⏺✅⏺⏺✅✅✅ Frankfurt have their work cut out for them 🦅 #SVWSGE pic.twitter.com/BgLNfjJObu — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 1, 2018

Let’s not forget that when Kohfeldt replaced Alexander Nouri in late October, Bremen had just five points from their first 10 games and had scored only three goals. The Green and Whites’ former U-23 coach has overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes at Bremen, guiding them to 10 wins in his 20 games in charge in all competition.

Of course, the real test will be whether he can carry it into next season, but in the meantime Kohfeldt’s name should most definitely be up there when the German Football Association (DFB) are deciding the winner of the 2018 coach of the year award.