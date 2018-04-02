Tuchel ruled out of Bayern job

FC Bayern München chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel will not take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season.

Heynckes could win a treble this season just as he did in 2012-13 when he was previously in charge. Since being appointed to replace Carlo Ancelotti last October, the Bavarians have been firing on all cylinders.

However, the 72-year-old will reportedly step down at the end of the campaign with a new man in charge yet to be announced for the 2018-19 season.

Nonetheless, Tuchel will not be the manager to replace Heynckes after he agreed a deal with another club.

Rummenigge told Sky Sports: “I’m working on the basis that we’ll present our new coach by the end of April at the latest.

“But there’s no rush, we’re quite relaxed. We’ve already hired coaches just a few days before the start of training. The credo is: we want a German-speaking coach. And that’s how it’ll be.

“Our sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, has held talks with coaches, that’s his job, and among them was Tuchel.

“Last Friday, Thomas Tuchel told us that he’s signed with another club. One has to accept that, but it’s not a problem for us.”