Heynckes ecstatic after Bayern demolish BVB

FC Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes was delighted with his side’s outstanding performance during Saturday’s 6-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians raced into a 5-0 lead before the interval with Robert Lewandowski scoring in the fifth minute, James Rodriguez netting in the 14th minute and Thomas Muller making it 3-0 in the 23rd minute.

Lewandowski completed his brace in the 44th minute while Franck Ribéry continued the first half humiliation after scoring in stoppage time.

Dortmund were marginally better in the second half, but Bayern’s Polish ace sealed his hat-trick in the 87th minute to ensure a dominant 6-0 victory over their fierce rivals on home soil.

Heynckes said:”The team turned in an outstanding display over 90 minutes. It’s always difficult to recover your rhythm after an international break, we did a very good job.

“Our plan was to win the game because we had to lay down another marker. The team turned in an outstanding display over 90 minutes, they turned in a gala display in the first 45 minutes. We made the most of our tactical and technical dominance.”

The German giants are next in action in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in the first leg. The following Saturday the Bavarians face Augsburg with a chance to seal the Bundesliga crown.