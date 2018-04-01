Lewandowski stars in Dortmund rout

FC Bayern München put one hand on the Bundesliga trophy after thrashing arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund 6-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0

Lewandowski leads charge with hat-trick

James and Muller add to lead early on

Ribery scores just before half-time

Bayern one win away from another title

Match Summary

Robert Lewandowski led the way with a hat-trick having opened the scoring in the fifth minute and added a second on 44 minutes before completing the rout three minutes from time.

James Rodriguez had earlier doubled Bayern’s lead in the 14th minute and Thomas Muller made it 3-0 soon afterwards, with Franck Ribery also getting on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage time.

Full Report

Jupp Heynckes’ side took just five minutes to stamp their authority on the match as Lewandowski latched onto Muller’s fine through-ball and tucked his shot beyond Roman Burki to break the deadlock.

The hosts had the ball in the back of the net again moments later, but VAR came to Dortmund’s rescue as Ribery was deemed to have strayed offside when he raced onto James’ flick to score.

The home fans were soon celebrating again, however, when James fired past Burki after being picked out by David Alaba’s cut-back pass just before the quarter-hour mark.

Bayern was cruising midway through the first half after Muller added a third. James turned provider with an inviting cross that was turned home by the German forward at close range.

The league leaders put the result beyond doubt in the 44th minute with Ribery charging into the area and drawing a save out of Burki before Lewandowski scored on the rebound.

There was still time for another goal before the break as James played Ribery through on goal and the Frenchman bulged the back of the net with a firm strike.

The Bavarian giants took their foot off the gas in the second half, although they went close again on the hour mark as Arjen Robben failed to beat Burki from close range.

The woodwork then came to their rescue seven minutes later when Mario Gotze struck the left post with a low strike.

Dortmund would concede again at the death and it was Lewandowski who took home the match ball as he prodded home from close range to complete his hat-trick and a comprehensive victory.