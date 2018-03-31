Reus: Bayern game important regardless of table

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has talked up the significance of their clash with FC Bayern München, despite trailing the Bundesliga leaders by 18 points.

Bayern will host Saturday’s fixture at the Allianz Arena and head into the match on the verge of wrapping up the title. Dortmund sits third, one point behind second-placed Schalke.

The championship may not be riding on Der Klassiker, but in a video posted on the Bundesliga website, Reus has explained why it is important nevertheless.

“I think it was 2011 and 2012 when Dortmund succeeded in frustrating Bayern Munich. I think this was a source of motivation for them,” he said.

“Of course, we won’t give up. We will try to beat Bayern every year, regardless of where we are on the table. It is a prestigious fixture and important psychologically.”

Since their back-to-back title successes in 2011 and 2012, Dortmund has failed to reclaim the crown, with Bayern all but assured of their sixth title in a row.