Heynckes: Lewandowski will surpass my record

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes reckons that reported Real Madrid target Robert Lewandowski will overtake him in the Bundesliga scoring charts if the striker stays put.

The Poland international has taken Germany by storm since joining Borussia Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010, amassing 174 goals in 252 top-flight appearances over eight seasons.

After scoring 74 times for Dortmund, Lewandowski made the move to the Allianz Arena in 2014 and he has gone on to reach a century of league goals for the Bavarian giants.

That kind of form has led to links with Los Blancos, and they just won’t go away even after Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted the 29-year-old would not be allowed to leave.

Commenting on the latest round of speculation, Heynckes – who is the third-highest scorer in the league with 220 goals – believes his ace marksman will surpass that tally in the not-too-distant future.

“I know the Spanish media, there is a lot of speculation,” the 72-year-old told the press ahead of Saturday’s clash with BVB, which could wrap up another championship title.

“I assume that Lewandowski will break my Bundesliga goalscoring record in the next two or three years.”