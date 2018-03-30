Big Match Focus: FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund

FC Bayern München could seal the Bundesliga title on Saturday if they were to beat an unpredictable Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga

Date: 01 April 2018

Game-week: 28

Kick-off: 00:30 HKT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: B. Dankert

Assistants: R. Rohde, M. Haecker

Fourth official: M. Petersen

Video Assistant Referees: H. Osmers, F. Heft

Most Recent Previous encounter:

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (20 December 2017)

Bayern scorers: J. Boateng (12′), T. Müller (40′)

Dortmund scorer: A. Yarmolenko (77′)

Players to watch:

There is perhaps a no more potent and proven Der Klassiker punch than the ever-prolific Robert Lewandowski. Despite talks linking him with a move to Real Madrid next season, the Poland star continues to do the business in front of goal for the Bavarians. On 23 Bundesliga goals, he seems on course to win the Torjägerkanone – or the Bundesliga’s top scorer award for a third time.

Striker Michy Batshuayi has proven his calibre since joining Die Schwarzgelben on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window. The talented 24-year-old already has eight goals in 11 appearances to his name in all competitions and appears to be a major threat in the away team’s attack. Since his switch, the player is BVB’s leading scorer in 2018 in the league with six strikes. The Belgium international will no doubt be in the mood for goals on Saturday.

Team form and manager quotes:

Having suffered something of a surprise defeat to RB Leipzig in their last league outing, Bayern narrowly failed to equal a record for winning the Bundesliga in the quickest time possible.

However, should they beat BVB and were Schalke to drop points at home to Freiburg – the German giants would be crowned champions for a record-extending 28th time.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Jupp Heynckes told the club’s official website: “The atmosphere in the team is great following the international matches. They’re the best preparation for the crucial upcoming matches against Dortmund and Sevilla (in the UEFA Champions League).”

Meanwhile, the visitors are in solid if unspectacular form and recently moved closer to sealing a Champions League spot for next season when they defeated Hannover 96 in game-week 27.

Yet, there has been some speculation about the future of manager Peter Stöger. With that said, the 51-year-old remains committed to the cause insisting that his plan is to at least pick up a draw at the Allianz.

He told reporters: “Our plan is not that they win the title against us. They want to be the best team, and they are the best team.

“We want to be the second-best team. We have not achieved this. But we still want to take something back home.”

Team news:

For Bayern, Arjen Robben could return to the starting line-up after resuming training earlier this week following a knock.

Meanwhile, centre-back Jerome Boateng was injured in Germany’s defeat to Brazil and may miss out.

For the visitors, Marco Reus is a doubt with adductor issues while Ömer Toprak, Shinji Kagawa, and Andriy Yarmolenko all appear likely to play no part in the contest.