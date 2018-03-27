Neuer returns to training

FC Bayern München has been boosted by the return to training of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer following a foot fracture.

The German number one has been sidelined since September when he sustained a broken foot in training.

The injury was a recurrence of the hairline fracture to a metatarsal in his left foot that he sustained during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat to Real Madrid in April.

The 31-year-old had surgery that ruled him out for four months and he has now returned to perform a light session, much to the excitement of Bayern fans.

It is also a boost for Germany with the World Cup around the corner as Neuer could make a return to action for Bayern in the league this season.

“Wonderful! First time out…” Neuer wrote on Facebook, alongside a short clip of him emerging for training.