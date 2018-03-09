Preview: Dortmund v Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to bounce back quickly from their recent defeat when they host an Eintracht Frankfurt side aiming to leapfrog them.

Bundesliga

11 March 2018

Gameweek 26

Kick-off: 16H30 local time

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Referee: D. Aytekin

Assistants: C. Dietz, E. Beitinger

Fourth official: G. Kleve

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Dortmund 92 45 17 30

Frankfurt 92 30 17 45

Previous encounter:

Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund 21/10/2017 (Bundesliga)

Frankfurt goalscorers: S. Haller (pen 64'), M. Wolf (68')

Dortmund goalscorers: N. Sahin (18'), M. Philipp (57')

Players to watch:

Marco Reus has been influential since returning from his long-term injury. The winger has scored three goals in his last three Bundesliga games, while Andre Schurrle was on target on Thursday.

Sebastien Haller has been leading the goalscoring charts for Frankfurt thus far this campaign. The 23-year-old striker has bagged 12 goals and six assists in 28 games across all competitions.

Team form and manager quotes:

Dortmund's form has waned in recent weeks. They played out three consecutive 1-1 draws before a surprising 2-1 defeat at home to Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League last-16 on Thursday.

Peter Stoger's side have dropped from second to third in the league standings and are now level on points with Frankfurt, who trail them on goal difference. A win for either team could see them climb into the runners-up spot.

Speaking after the defeat to Salzburg, Stoger told the press: "The team didn't keep the speed high. So the game for the opponent became easier. Salzburg adjusted more and more during the match. They became braver and gained more confidence.

"In several moments we had the feeling we could change something about the result. But, between these good stages, our performance wasn't very dedicated. I'm not happy with it."

Meanwhile, Niko Kovac's men have hit their stride recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. They beat 1. FSV Mainz 05, 1. FC Köln, RB Leipzig and Hannover 96, while losing 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart.

The Eagles are currently on track to claim their highest Bundesliga finish since 2013 when they placed sixth in the top flight. However, they have not beaten Dortmund in their last three encounters, losing twice.

Kovac recently told the press: "Eintracht are not a world-class team, just an ordinary one. We have room for improvement. Not by talking, though, but by doing."

Team news:

Dortmund have two fresh injuries in the team with Jeremy Toljan and Lukasz Piszczek in doubt for the clash.

Frankfurt are unlikely to be able to call upon Alexander Meier as he is lacking match fitness.