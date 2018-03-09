Kimmich signs long-term Bayern contract

FC Bayern München has handed Joshua Kimmich with a new long-term contract as reward for his seamless transition into the first team.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds in 2015 from RB Leipzig, where he featured as a midfielder, but he’s made real strides since moving into defence during an injury crisis at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich has nailed down the position on the right side of defence for both club and country in the wake of Philipp Lahm’s retirement, with the Bundesliga champions recognising his development over the last two-and-a-half years.

The Germany international had previously been contracted to the Bavarian giants until 2020, but the new deal ties him down for another three seasons.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club’s official website: “Joshua has become a mainstay of our team over the past two-and-a-half years.

“We are very happy that we were able to retain him in the long term. Due to his very positive development in the position of right-back, Bayern has made a seamless transition into the future.”

Kimmich added: “I am very happy to extend my contract so early. This shows that the club and those responsible show me a lot of trust and see me as an important element for the long-term sporting success of FC Bayern. That makes me proud.

“I am grateful for the fact that I have been able to continuously develop at the highest level and can do so in the future – and thus have the best athletic conditions to play an important role, including in the national team.

“My goals and those of the club for the years to come are very ambitious. I want to do my part and do everything in my power to achieve them with the team.”