Bayern will ‘wait and see’ on James deal

FC Bayern München will only make a decision next year on whether to sign James Rodriguez on a permanent deal, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Colombian has become a key member of manager Jupp Heynckes’ side this season, following his two-year loan move from Real Madrid, and Rummenigge has been impressed by his performances.

Die Roten have the option to make the loan move permanent for a fee of €42million, but Rummenigge has revealed that the club will take all the time they need to make the decision.

“It was [former manager] Carlo Ancelotti’s idea to sign [James] and I think that was a very good idea,” Rummenigge told Bayern TV. “He has developed very well, particularly under Jupp Heynckes.

“He has become a very important player for us, technically strong with a wonderful shot and a great free-kick like we saw recently in Leverkusen. We’re benefiting from his way of playing because he’s evolved into a playmaker.

“He’s on loan with Bayern for two years and then we have the option to buy him out of his contract for €42m if I’m not mistaken. Of course, that’s still a lot of money, even if we all saw some really crazy figures during the last transfer window.

“We will wait and see what happens and decide what to do. However, that won’t happen in 2018 because we have plenty of time to decide and the purchasing option won’t expire.”