Dortmund chief hits out at Monday night football

Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says that German football doesn’t want to go the way of the English game where fans are treated like ‘clients’.

Supporters of the Bundesliga are up in arms over the proposed scheduling of league matches on Monday nights as part of a new TV deal.

About 30,000 Dortmund fans protested by staying away from the club’s Monday game against FC Augsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt supporters, meanwhile, showed their displeasure by throwing hundreds of tennis balls on to the pitch during their Monday night fixture with RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga has traditionally been played just over the standard weekend, and fans want to keep it that way.

Watzke told BBC Sport: “The Germans don’t want to have the circumstances like in English football.

“The TV contract is not done again until 2021. Maybe something happens before then but 80% of the football fans in Germany don’t want it and you can’t do anything against 80%. No chance.”

Watzke added: “In English football, the fans accept, mostly, that they are more clients than members or pieces of the club.

“We have 154,000 members. Everyone wants to be a part of the club, not a client of the club. That is a big difference. That is the special spirit in German football.”