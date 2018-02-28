Dortmund to intensify Reus talks

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the club will begin talks with Marco Reus over a new contract now that he is fit.

The German international was sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury but returned in February, and has scored twice in his last two Bundesliga appearances.

The former VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach striker still has 18 months to run on his current contract at Signal Iduna Park but Dortmund are eager to tie him to a new deal.

Zorc told Sport Bild: “We totally understood that Marco did not want to enter contract talks during his injury. And, of course, we will now intensify the talks.”

Reus has 91 goals and 61 assists in 194 appearances for Dortmund.