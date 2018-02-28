Boateng chuffed with Frankfurt team spirit

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has praised the team’s unity and character following their 1-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

A solitary strike from Erik Thommy in the 13th minute was enough for the hosts to secure all three points, but Boateng remains upbeat after the result, due to the positive atmosphere at the club.

“The most important thing is that we have a we-feeling,” he said, according to African Football.

“You can see it from everyone jumping off the bench when we score and win a game.

“That’s the way it goes, we have no stinking boots on the team, everyone tries to help the other.”

Despite the defeat, Frankfurt remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga. They currently sit in fourth position, with a one-point lead over Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.