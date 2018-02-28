Rummenigge: Heynckes won’t accept complacency

FC Bayern Munchen chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists none of the players at the club will become complacent under the rule of manager Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern have opened up a 19-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings, having lost only two games all season. Their 10-game winning streak ended on Saturday when Hertha Berlin held Bayern to a goalless draw.

The German giants have virtually secured the title for a sixth consecutive season, but Rummenigge doesn’t believe there is a risk of complacency because Heynckes wouldn’t accept it from his players.

“We’ll only celebrate when it’s mathematically certain. We can wait,” he told FC Bayern TV.

“It’s not the first time and it’s all to do with experience. And also, Jupp Heynckes won’t tolerate any nonsense.”

The Bundesliga champions will travel to SC Freiburg for their next league outing on Sunday evening.