Kohfeldt hails Bremen’s derby win

SV Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt was delighted with his side’s 1-0 victory over Nordderby rivals Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The two sides looked set to finish the derby clash level at 0-0, but an own goal from Rick van Drongelen in the 86th minute was enough to secure three points for the hosts.

Kohfeldt told the club’s official website: “It was a very intense match, with lots of running and lots challenges.

“Hamburg defended with passion, but as the game went on, we gained more control, won the ball back more and gave away very little on the break. Of course the goal came late, but overall we deserved the win.

“We made everything that we have been building towards in recent weeks count today. A derby win is always special.”

Striker Max Kruse added: “That definitely wasn’t the best game from a footballing perspective, but in a derby all that counts are the three points, which stay in Bremen today.

“Hamburg defended deep and gave little away. We weren’t able to play the ball in space. It worked in our favour that Hamburg pushed higher up in the second half.”