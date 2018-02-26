Bundesliga Matchday 24: Four talking points

Matchday 24 produced a couple of surprises as champions-elect FC Bayern Munchen were held goalless at home, while bottom club FC Koln managed an upset on the road.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at four of the biggest points for discussion.

Hertha show how it’s done

A nil-nil draw doesn’t usually justify much discussion, but when it’s FC Bayern Munich drawing a blank then it’s a different story altogether. The Bavarians were held scoreless for just the second time in the Bundesliga this season by Hertha Berlin as the team from the capital became the first, and probably only team to go the season unbeaten to the runaway leaders.

Key to the result was Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein, who played party-pooper extraordinaire to end Bayern’s hope of a club-record 15th consecutive win and Robert Lewandowski’s attempt to score in a record 12th consecutive home game. Berlin’s backs-to-the-wall performance may only represent a speed hump in the Reds’ road to yet another Bundesliga title, but at least they have given hope to Bayern’s upcoming opponents – however small it may be!

Derby doom for Hamburg

There was not much quality on show during a blood-and-thunder Nordderby on Saturday evening, but fans of Werder Bremen will not care after their side earned a narrow 1-0 win over regional and relegation rivals Hamburg. The win took Bremen nine points clear of Hamburg, but more importantly it marked their third win in four games, a run that has given them a good chance of staying up. The River Islanders have hit form at just the right time, a stark contrast to Bernd Hollerbach’s Hamburg who look increasingly doomed.

Glad all over

Borussia Monchengladbach have been in dreadful form over the last month, losing four games without troubling the “goals for” column as they dropped from fourth place to 10th. They finally managed to turn things around on Saturday with a big win at Hannover courtesy of Christoph Kramer’s spectacular 72nd minute winner. Coach Dieter Hecking will be hoping that the win can be the catalyst for the rest of the season if the Foals are to get back into Europe for the second time in three seasons.

Can Koln do it?

Bottom club FC Koln may not be bottom for much longer if they continue their recent form – an idea that would have seemed almost impossible to believe at the season’s halfway mark. The Billy Goats’ impressive upturn in form (3 wins and two draws from 7 matches) under Stefan Ruthenbeck coupled with Hamburger SV dropping like a stone has seen them draw level with the Red Shorts, giving Koln genuine hope of pulling off mission impossible. With 10 games to go and a seven-point gap there is a still a lot of work to do, but confidence is an amazing thing and following their spectacular win at high-flying RB Leipzig on Sunday it’s safe to say that the Koln team will be full of it.