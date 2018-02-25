Heynckes: We can live with a point

Jupp Heynckes admitted that FC Bayern München did not make the most of the chances they created in their 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

It was the first time in 17 games in all competitions that the Bundesliga leaders have dropped points.

It was also the first match at the Allianz Arena since April 2012 that hasn’t produced any goals.

Speaking after the game, Heynckes was quick to praise an organised Hertha side who posed Bayern problems.

He told the Bayern website: “My team had a good approach to the match today despite the goalless draw.

“We were very committed. We had gilt-edged chances we didn’t use, especially in the first half.

“It’s tough against opponents who’re clever in defence. Hertha did a good job.”

He added: “We can live with the point, I can’t blame my team at all. We missed many chances, which is unusual, but days like this happen.”

Hertha coach Pal Dardai was, meanwhile, delighted to have drawn with the German league leaders.

He said: “We put into practice what we had planned in defence. We allowed them space two or three times, it was highly dangerous then. We were very awkward today but failed to finish our counter-attacks resolutely. More wasn’t possible. We have to be very, very satisfied.”

Bayern remain well clear on top of the Bundesliga standings, with 60 points, a massive 20 clear of Borussia Dortmund, while Hertha are down in 11th place with 31 points.