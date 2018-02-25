Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund will be chasing their fourth Bundesliga win on the trot when they host Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on Monday.

Bundesliga

27 February 2018

Kick-off: 03h30 HKT

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Referee: M.Grafe

Assistants: G. Kleve, M. Sinn

Fourth official: M. Petersen

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Borussia Dortmund 14 9 4 1

Augsburg 14 1 4 9

Wait, It's Sunday and it's STILL not matchday?! Not to worry #Caiuby, just one more day to go now 😉 #BVBFCA pic.twitter.com/dMqbMrytCM — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) February 25, 2018

Previous encounter

Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (30/09 2017), Bundesliga

Augsburg goalscorer: Caiuby (11′)

Dortmund goalscorers: Andriy Yarmolenko (4′), Shinji Kagawa (23′)

Players to watch

Michy Batshuayi has already netted five times for Dortmund, having first appeared for the club on 2 February. The on-loan Chelsea striker will be looking to continue his fine run of form.

With Alfred Finnbogason set to miss out, Augsburg will look to Caiuby for inspiration. The Brazilian scored last time they played Dortmund and will be hoping to repeat his heroics from that game.

Team form and manager quotes

Peter Stoger warned that Mario Gotze is on his way back to his fearsome best. Speaking after Dortmund’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Atalanta, he said: “He’s stable now, and is getting better with every day. He wasn’t fit when I came here in December, and could not train fully in our winter training camp.

“He’s pain free now, and my wish is that it stays that way for longer. He needs his rhythm. And if he plays more games, we’ll see just how good a footballer he is.”

Stoger has inspired a revival at Dortmund, who have lost just once under his guidance – in a DFB Pokal third round clash against FC Bayern München back in December.

Augsburg have lost their last two matches, going down 2-0 to RB Leipzig and 1-0 to VfB Stuttgart. Prior to that, they picked up a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. They will be looking to recover the form they showed in that game and keep their European hopes alive.

Team news

Andriy Yarmolenko (tendon), Maximilian Philipp (knee), Jadon Sancho (ankle) and Erik Durm (ankle) are set to miss out for Dortmund through injury.

Augsburg will be without the services of Daniel Baier, who misses out through suspension.

Alfred Finnbogason will be hugely missed up front while he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw misses out with a knee injury.