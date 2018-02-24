Sargent relishing Bremen challenge

American teenage striking sensation Josh Sargent says he cannot wait to prove himself for SV Werder Bremen after recently signing his first professional contract with the Bundesliga club.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has a prolific scoring record for the USA junior national teams where he banged in 29 goals in 49 appearances for both the U17 and U20 sides.

In September 2017 he agreed to join Werder in January before waiting until 20 February 2018 on his 18th birthday to put pen to paper according to FIFA rules.

As such, the Missouri-born starlet says he is excited about the prospect about playing in Germany's top flight. Speaking to bundesliga.com, he said: "I'm just really looking forward to it and I mean it's gonna be a great time here. I love this club so I'm looking forward to try to make my mark in my professional career."

Speaking about the outfit who play at home at the Weser-Stadion, he added: "I can tell there's a sense of family throughout this whole community. I mean I've heard about Bremen and how, whether they have a good game or a bad game, the fans are always supporting them.

"That's honestly a great feeling coming here, as I know I won't be looked down on if I have a bad game or something so it means a lot to me. It's awesome."

In addition, the player feels he is ready to give everything to bring success to the Florian Kohfeldt-coached side, saying: "I think the biggest thing for me is that I hate losing. I cannot lose. I'm the most competitive guy you can find, whether it's playing ping-pong or anything.

"I just don't want to lose so I think that's a big part of it and also I love working hard. I think it's huge for team-mates to see that you're going to give it your all day in and day out doing whatever you can to help the team win."