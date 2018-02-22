Stambouli: Hoffenheim win boosted our confidence

FC Schalke 04 defender Benjamin Stambouli believes the victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim came at just the right time to lift the team’s spirits.

The Royal Blues beat Hoffenheim 2-1 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak in the Bundesliga. Stambouli was delighted with the victory, especially ahead of a crunch game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Schalke are sixth in the Bundesliga standings, but trail Leverkusen by only one point. A win could move Schalke up to third position.

“We put in a good performance. We were tactically well prepared and gave everything to win,” he told the club’s official website.

“The three points were a big boost for our confidence. It’s the kind of boost we need going into a big game like the one we have coming up against Leverkusen.”

The Frenchman is in his second season at Schalke and when asked if he is enjoying this campaign more than the first, he said: “Yes! Last season was a difficult one for the team. We didn’t start well and thereafter things didn’t go well for me personally on the pitch either.

“I’ve now got to know the Bundesliga style of play. I’m playing with more confidence and feel at home with this team. I’m happy that things are going so well at the moment.”