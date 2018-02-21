Khedira: Bundesliga return is possible

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira admits he wouldn’t have a problem going back to the Bundesliga before the end of his career.

The Germany international started his professional career at VfB Stuttgart before being snapped up by Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2010. He spent five years at the Santiago Bernabeu before moving to Juventus in the Serie A.

Khedira says he has enjoyed his football in Spain and Italy, and relished the opportunity to live abroad, but wouldn’t mind a return to Germany.

“You can never rule anything out in football,” the 30-year-old told Sport-Informations-Dienst.

“The Bundesliga is a great league, even if some of its clubs are in trouble at the moment. It’s an attractive competition.

“I’ve had some good experiences abroad, I like new challenges, things that I haven’t experienced yet, sampling a new mentality, a new city, a new country… I don’t feel old yet, but I won’t rule out returning to the Bundesliga.”