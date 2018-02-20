Pulisic: My form hasn’t been great

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation, Christian Pulisic, feels he has been underperforming for the Bundesliga side of late and is determined to improve.

The 19-year-old has become one of their regular starters but struggled to find his feet this season, scoring only three goals and providing only one assist in his first 20 league games of the campaign.

However, the American appears to be rediscovering his form after contributing with two assists in Dortmund’s last three league games.

“[My form is] not the best it’s been but I’m working hard, trying to help the team everywhere I can,” Pulisic told ESPN. “But I just have to stay positive, keep going and things will turn around.

“There’s no time for a break right now, so I’m just gonna keep going.”

Pulisic spoke after Dortmund’s 1-0 win at VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday, a game in which the young talent came off the bench.

“It was very important, definitely a much-needed win,” he added. “We knew it was not going to be easy coming here but getting the three points was the most important thing.”